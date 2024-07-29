Controversy over Turkish president slapping child during rally

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 29 de julio, 2024

Controversy is brewing over the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after he was recorded at a public event slapping a child.

The incident took place when several minors approached the Turkish leader to greet him. A very young child stood in front of the president, who waited for him to kiss his hand. When the boy did not react, Erdogan slapped him lightly on the cheek.

The boy then complies and kisses the president's hand, as another boy comes forward to embrace the Turkish leader.

Turkish president Erdogan slaps child at ceremony after not kissing his hand. pic.twitter.com/9qIO8yHUtQ — War Intel (@warintel4u) July 28, 2024

Although the president's gesture does not appear to be violent or malicious, it did stir up a lot of reactions in the media and on social networks. It occurred on Saturday the 27th during an event in the province of Rize, where Erdogan was celebrating the opening of new housing units.