Argentina declares Hamas an "international terrorist organization"

Published by VozMedia StaffAFP

Argentina declared Hamas an "international terrorist organization" for the October 7 attacks in Israel and an "extensive history of attacks," the presidency announced.

"The Hamas group has been declared by the Argentine state as an international terrorist organization," declared the office of President Javier Milei, who presents himself as a close ally of the State of Israel, in a statement released on Friday night.

The Argentine presidency argued that "Hamas has claimed responsibility for the atrocities committed during the attack on Israel last October 7," in which 1,195 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 251 were kidnapped by the terrorists, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli data.

"These are in addition to an extensive record of terrorist attacks on their behalf," the statement added, emphasizing that "President Javier Milei has an unwavering commitment to recognize terrorists for what they are."

With this initiative, Argentina, which is home to the largest Jewish community in Spanish America, aligns itself with the European Union, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, which also view Hamas a terrorist organization.

"This government has reiterated on multiple occasions its conviction that Argentina will return to align itself with Western civilization, respectful of individual rights and its institutions," the statement said.