The UK government has demanded access to encrypted data stored by Apple users around the world on its cloud service.

But, at present, only the Apple account holder can access the data stored in this way, not even the tech giant itself can see it.

The British lawsuit has been filed by the Home Office under the Investigative Powers Act (IPA), which requires companies to provide information to law enforcement.

Apple’s website states that it considers privacy a "fundamental human right."

The legal director of Privacy International, an organization aimed at safeguarding democracy and human dignity, Caroline Wilson Palow stated that "the United Kingdom's unprecedented attack on individuals' private data around the globe is disproportionate and unnecessary," in a statement on the website.

She added: "this is a fight the UK should not have picked. The reported details suggest the UK is seeking the ability to access encrypted information Apple users store on iCloud, no matter their location. This overreach sets a hugely damaging precedent and will embolden abusive regimes the world over."

The lawsuit applies to all content stored using what Apple calls "Advanced Data Protection" (ADP).

This is an end-to-end encryption system, where only the account holder can access the stored data (not even Apple can see it). Moreover, it is an optional service, and not all users choose to activate it.

What does the UK Home Office report say about encryption?

In a Home Office report on the operation of the Investigatory Powers Act 2016, the British Government states that:

“The UK Government supports the use of encryption, which plays a crucial role in protecting personal data, privacy, intellectual property, trade secrets and cyber security. It also serves a vital purpose to protect journalists, human rights defenders, and other vulnerable people in repressive states.”

And, it continues: “However, some implementations of encryption, including other private and secure communications technologies, also pose significant challenges to public safety, including to highly vulnerable members of society like sexually exploited children, in particular severely eroding proactive child safety measures which ensure the identification and prevention of child sexual abuse online. The UK Government believes these technologies should not be applied in a way that wholly precludes lawful access to data.”