China launches its low-cost broadband network into space to compete against Elon Musk

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6 de agosto, 2024

China launched 18 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites with the aim of competing in the space industry against Starlink, a subsidiary of Elon Musk's company SpaceX. Its function will be to create a "constellation" capable of providing broadband internet network whose coverage comes at a low cost.

The launch was carried out from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, located in central China, and was executed by the state-owned company Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST), according to Reuters reported based on information from the communist regime.

China sent these satellites aboard the Long March 6 rocket, which, once it passed the altitude limit, deployed them.

The purpose of the communist regime is to have a network of about 15,000 LEO satellites, which are positioned at lower altitudes than other satellites that are located in orbits farther away from Earth.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his cabinet believe that SpaceX and Starlink are a threat to their country, hence the decision to literally launch their plan to compete in this sector.