OpenAI launches SearchGPT to compete against Google

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de julio, 2024

OpenAI began testing SearchGPT, its prototype search engine, which it will use to compete in that market against Google.

As reported by the company in a release, the company intends to "combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources."

For the moment, a small group of users and technicians have access to SearchGPT to test its operation and detect possible errors in OpenAI's new tool.

One of SearchGPT's features is that users can formulate a new query when they have received an answer that does not match their previous query.