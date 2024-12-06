San Luis and Monterrey Keep the Series Wide Open

Published by Fútbol de primera Verified by 6 de diciembre, 2024

Andrés Cantor and the world football team analyze this crucial matchup between one of the tournament's surprise contenders, San Luis, and a top favorite, Rayados de Monterrey.

The match was not without controversy, leaving much to discuss. It was a grueling encounter that has yet to decide the series.

Who will win? Who will advance? Who truly deserves to be in the final? We break it all down!