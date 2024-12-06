San Luis and Monterrey Keep the Series Wide Open
The Liga MX semifinal clash between San Luis and Rayados remains undecided, sparking plenty of debate.
Andrés Cantor and the world football team analyze this crucial matchup between one of the tournament's surprise contenders, San Luis, and a top favorite, Rayados de Monterrey.
The match was not without controversy, leaving much to discuss. It was a grueling encounter that has yet to decide the series.
Who will win? Who will advance? Who truly deserves to be in the final? We break it all down!