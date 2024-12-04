Mascherano to coach his friends

Published by Fútbol de primera Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

Andrés Cantor and the Fútbol de Primera team analyze Javier Mascherano's arrival at Inter Miami as the new head coach.

The former Barcelona and River Plate player, among others, has a very close relationship with Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, which has set high expectations for his appointment.

Is it a good idea for the new coach to be friends with the players? We dive into the analysis.