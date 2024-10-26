Inter Miami beats Atlanta 2-1 in Messi's MLS playoff debut

Messi, during the match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United FC. AFP

Published by Virginia Martínez 26 de octubre, 2024

With goals from Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba, Inter Miami defeated Atlanta United 2-1 on Friday in Lionel Messi's debut in a North American Soccer League (MLS) playoffs.

This first round of the postseason is a best-of-three game, so Inter will have a chance to move on if it wins the second match on Nov. 2 in Atlanta.

In front of his home crowd in Fort Lauderdale, Suarez opened the scoring two minutes into a first half, during which Messi and David Martinez both hit the post.

Saba Lobjanidze tied for Atlanta in the 39th minute but Jordi Alba, the best player of the game, restored Miami's lead with a powerful shot from outside the box in the 60th minute.

"We were frustrated at halftime because we were inexplicably 1-1 but we knew how to be patient, we didn't get messy and we didn't get desperate," said Gerardo Martino, Miami's coach. "Throughout the game we had the merits to have more than one goal difference," reported AFP.

Messi was held scoreless this time, despite having clear opportunities to score in the playoffs.

With 20 goals in 19 games played, the Argentinian star has just finished his first full season in the United States on an exceptional note, in which he propelled Inter to the top of the regular season.

The captain joined MLS in mid-2023 but struggled with physical issues, limiting him to just six regular-season games, during which Inter Miami was eliminated.

Should they beat Atlanta, Inter will face Orlando City or Charlotte in the Eastern Conference semifinals, in a single-leg playoff.

Spain's Jordi Alba, decisive

Messi and his teammates Suarez, Alba, and Sergio Busquets had a dream start to their playoff debut, with Suarez scoring just 87 seconds into the game.

Following a major defensive lapse by the visitors, Alba surged down the left side and set up Paraguay’s Diego Gómez, who delivered a pass to Suarez, allowing him to slide the ball under goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Inter dominated the game against a United side that lost defenders Brooks Lennon and Stian Gregersen to injury in the first half.

Atlanta's depleted backline faced serious trouble whenever the ball reached Messi, who was highly active and determined to make his mark on the scoreboard.

In the 29th minute, Messi burst into the box and fired a left-footed shot against Guzan's goal, marking Inter's second effort that struck the crossbar after David Martínez's header from the six-yard box.

Inter had nine shots on goal in the first half-hour but Atlanta was more precise and tied the score in a one-off move in which Pedro Amador was able to score.

Messi was left without a goal

In the second half, the visitors retreated even further as they were feeling the effects of Tuesday's penalty shootout win in Montreal.

The 19,000 fans at Chase Stadium were spared a night of misery thanks to another Jordi Alba appearance.

Reversing the classic formula, this time it was Messi who set up the Spaniard, who confidently unleashed a tight left-footed shot that caught Guzan by surprise.

"It is difficult to find a player in his position who is so decisive," said 'Tata' Martino about the former Barcelona forward. "You would have to go to Dani Alves, Cafu, Marcelo, Roberto Carlos, that's the level. His technical quality is very rare in a full-back and is enhanced by his understanding with Luis and Leo."

Messi continued to try and score but Guzan blocked his close-range shot with his leg in the 72nd minute.

Atlanta barely had the strength to try and tie, which would have forced a penalty shootout. The team had a minor scare when Xande Silva's powerful shot grazed Miami's post.