LeBron James reaches the 50,000-point milestone in the NBA

LeBron James further cemented his legendary status by becoming the first player to surpass 50,000 total points across the NBA regular season and playoffs. The 40-year-old forward set yet another record in his 22nd season at the highest level of the game.

The Lakers' franchise player entered the game at Crypto.com Arena with 49,999 points and wasted no time making history. Early in the game, LeBron made a three-pointer, sealing the record and electrifying the crowd.

Nearly 15,000 points ahead of Durant, the only active pursuer

His closest active challenger is Kevin Durant, who has 35,225 points after scoring 34 in the Suns' win against the Clippers, leaving him nearly 15,000 points behind.

Right now LeBron is virtually competing against himself when it comes to breaking NBA records. The small forward already surpassed the all-time regular-season scoring record of 38,387 points, set by the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in 2023—a record that had stood for 39 years.

After surpassing 50,000 total points, he now leads Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (44,149) by nearly 6,000. Karl Malone ranks third with 41,689, followed by the late Kobe Bryant with 39,283. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Michael Jordan is fifth on the all-time scoring list with 38,279 points.