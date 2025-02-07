Sergio Ramos signs with Rayados de Monterrey; Marcelo retires

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

One of the best defenders in the history of soccer lands in Mexico. The Rayados de Monterrey announced the arrival of Spanish soccer player Sergio Ramos, 38, who returns to professional soccer after almost a year without a team.

"I am Sergio Ramos and I am Rayado. Arriba Monterrey!" the soccer player wrote on social media. The team confirmed that they will officially present their new player this Sunday.

The defender arrives to Liga MX with an impressive track record. With the Spanish national team, he won the Euro Cup in 2008 and 2012 and the World Cup in 2010.

At team level, with Real Madrid he achieved his greatest successes: four UEFA Champions League, three European Super Cups, four Club World Cups, four Spanish First Division, two Spanish Cups and four Spanish Super Cups. In France, with Paris Saint-Germain, he won two Ligue 1 and one French Super Cup. At Sevilla, he did not win any titles.

In addition these many decorations, he was also nominated six times for the Balon d'Or.

Ramos will have the objective of winning the Closing Tournament of the Liga MX, a title that the Rayados have not won since 2003. In Monterrey he will play with two other Spanish players: Sergio Canales -with whom he coincided at Real Madrid- and Oliver Torres -a former teammate of his at Sevilla, as well as the Argentine Lucas Ocampos-.

Marcelo retires

Ramos achieved much of his greatest achievements at Real Madrid, a team in which he shared a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Marcelo, who is also in the news in recent hours.

The Brazilian footballer - who wore the jerseys of three teams and the Brazilian national team - announced his retirement from professional football after 19 years.

"My story as a player ends here. But I still have a lot left to give to soccer. Thank you for so much," the 36-year-old Brazilian soccer player confirmed in a video published on social media.

With Real Madrid, Marcelo added five UEFA Champions League, three European Super Cups, four Club World Cups, six Spanish First Division, two Spanish Cups and five Spanish Super Cups to his trophy cabinet. With Fluminense he won two Campeonato Carioca, one Taça Rio, one Copa Libertadores and one Recopa Sudamericana.

He leaves professional soccer without winning the World Cup or Copa América, but with Brazil he triumphed in the 2013 Confederations Cup.