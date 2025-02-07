LeBron emulates Jordan in win over Warriors

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

(AFP) LeBron James stunned the NBA again Thursday by posting 42 points and 17 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-112 win over the Golden State Warriors, on a night when Luka Doncic was welcomed by the Los Angeles fans.

"King James," who emerged victorious from a duel against longtime rival Stephen Curry, continues to make history at age 40. LeBron joined Michael Jordan as the only two players in NBA history to score at least 40 points after turning 40

"What do I think about that? That I'm older," James said with a chuckle about that mark. "I need a glass of wine and some sleep."

"The most important thing is the win, but any time I'm named or [put] in the category of any of the greats, it's always a source of pride," he remarked.

In his display, James also added 8 assists and 6 3-pointers, three of them consecutively in the second quarter, the last one from practically half court.

With an inexhaustible physicality and ambition, James is averaging 24.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists this season and is set to participate next week in the 21st All-Star Game of his career.

On the other side, Curry also dazzled at age 36 in a new battle against his good friend LeBron, his teammate in the U.S. Olympic triumph in Paris 2024, and previously opponent in four straight NBA Finals. The point guard scored 37 points to lead the Warriors' resistance as they mounted a comeback down the stretch after being down as many as 26 points.

Timberwolves topple Rockets

In another of Thursday's six games, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Houston Rockets 127-114 on the back of their leader, Anthony Edwards.

The shooting guard, who the night before had scored 49 points in a win against Bulls, continued the streak with another 41 points against the Rockets, in addition to 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 3-pointers that put him in the NBA history books.

At 23, Edwards became the youngest player to reach 1,000 3-pointers made in the NBA, a record previously held by Luka Doncic, who made it at the age of 24.

In Boston, the Celtics succumbed 127-120 to the Dallas Mavericks, still without Anthony Davis because of injury problems. Nikola Jokic recorded another triple double of 28 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the Denver Nuggets' 112-90 win over the Orlando Magic.