MLB shocked by the death of former Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz at age 37

The MLB is mourning the death of 37-year-old Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz. In a statement, the Baltimore team reported the passing of the former No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 draft. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Matusz, a left-handed pitcher, stood out at the University of San Diego, which led to his selection as a first-round draft pick by the Orioles. The following year, he pitched 32 innings as part of Baltimore’s rotation. In his rookie season, Matusz posted a 4.30 ERA over 175 2/3 innings and finished fifth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. However, the Orioles eventually parted ways with him.

A career with ups and downs

After facing struggles in the following two seasons, Matusz transitioned to the bullpen, where he pitched 50 innings with an ERA of 3.53 or better from 2013 to 2015. Early in the 2016 season, the Orioles traded him to Atlanta, but the Braves released him before he made an appearance. Later that year, Matusz managed to return to the Major Leagues with the Cubs. He ultimately finished his career playing in Triple-A, in Mexico, and in independent ball.

In his eight MLB seasons, Matusz posted a 4.92 ERA across 528 2/3 innings. He won 27 games, struck out 462 batters, and made 69 starts out of 280 career appearances.