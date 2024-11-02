NBA: Lakers hold off Raptors, Cavaliers hold on to undefeated record, Tatum boosts Celtics

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 2 de noviembre, 2024

With Anthony Davis leading the way with 38 points, the Los Angeles Lakers earned their first road win of the season by defeating the Toronto Raptors 131-125 in one of Friday's NBA games, AFP reports.

The visitors, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, managed to set the tone early, scoring 43 points and allowing just 19 in the first quarter.

Davis shot for an impressive 70% from the field, scoring 14 of his 20 attempts in 36 minutes. LeBron James, 39, had his second-best scoring night of the season with 27 points.

Latest NBA results

In another result, the New York Knicks earned their second straight win with a resounding 128-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Jalen Brunson scored 36 points, while Dominican center Karl-Anthony Towns was the second-highest scorer with 21.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers earned their sixth consecutive victory to open the season and are the only unbeaten team in the Eastern Conference, after defeating the Orlando Magic 120-109. This week, the Magic lost their star, Paolo Banchero, indefinitely due to injury.

Jayson Tatum recorded a double-double with 32 points and 11 rebounds in the 124-109 victory for the defending champions, the Boston Celtics, over the Charlotte Hornets.

Other winners of the day were the Sacramento Kings, edging out the Atlanta Hawks 123-115, with 27 points from DeMar DeRozan.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers suffered their fourth loss in the last five games by falling 125-118 against the New Orleans Pelicans.