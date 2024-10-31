Copa Libertadores: Botafogo to play in first-ever final

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 31 de octubre, 2024

Botafogo lost to Peñarol (1-3) at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo (Uruguay) during the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals. However, the Brazilian team will advance to the final against Atlético Mineiro, thanks to a 6-3 aggregate score in the playoffs.

The Uruguayans, one of the most successful teams in Copa Libertadores history, faced the Brazilians with a daunting deficit that seemed almost impossible to overcome. However, from the very first minute of the game, bolstered by their supportive fans, they fought to overturn the tie and qualify for their eleventh final. They played impressively, creating more scoring opportunities than their opponents.

Penarol took the lead thanks to a goal from outside the box by Jaime Baez in the 31st minute. In the second half, he widened the gap on the scoreboard in the 66th minute.

Thiago Almada, Botafogo's Argentine midfielder, scored with two minutes left before the 90th minute. Finally, Facundo Batista sealed the final 3-1 with just seconds remaining.

Botafogo will make history as they compete in their first Copa Libertadores final. The match is set to take place on November 30 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires (Argentina).