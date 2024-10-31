Cavaliers beat Lakers at home, Pacers end Celtics' winning streak

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 31 de octubre, 2024

The first loss for Boston, the defending champions, leaves the Cleveland Cavaliers as the only unbeaten team in the Eastern Conference with a 5-0 record while in the West only the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-0) retain that status.

This is the Cavaliers' best start since the 2016-17 season, when they were led by LeBron James, who was born in the outskirts of Cleveland.

The Cavaliers beat the Lakers by an emphatic 134-110 on Wednesday and LeBron was the leading scorer with 26 points in his first visit to Cleveland accompanied by his son Bronny, who scored his first NBA points during this game.

The crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse greeted the Jameses, the first father-and-son duo to play together in the NBA, with a standing ovation.

Coach JJ Redick pulled LeBron off the court with nine minutes to play when the home side led by 25 points.

Fans then began chanting 'Bronny, Bronny' chants demanding that their idol's son be put brought on.

The 20-year-old rookie point guard entered with five minutes left, and, with just two minutes left on the clock, he scored with a layup that sent the crowd wild.

"To see him make his first NBA basket on this court, not far from where he grew up, is an incredible moment for him and for our family," LeBron James said afterward.

"It's a dream come true for me, it felt great," Bronny said on his side.

The shooting guard finished with a tally of 2 points, on 1-2 shooting from the field, 2 assists and 1 steal in five minutes.

Selected with the 55th pick in the last Draft, Bronny had not scored in his debut on October 22, in which he played three minutes and shared court for the first time with his father.

For the Cavaliers, power forward Evan Mobley scored 25 points and shooting guard Donovan Mitchell another 24.

Pacers put an end to Celtics' winning streak

With a decisive three-pointer by Pascal Siakam, the Indiana Pacers broke the Celtics unbeaten streak in a thrilling 135-132 overtime win.

Siakam, who finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds, nailed the three-pointer with six seconds to go in overtime and Jaylen Brown then missed the final shot to tie it.

The Celtics thus squandered a spectacular comeback in the final quarter, in which they forced overtime after trailing by 19 points (115-96) with six and a half minutes left.

Jayson Tatum, Boston's star player, scored 37 points and Brown another 25 but between them they accumulated a dismal 6-29 statistic in three-pointers.

In Miami, the New York Knicks beat the Heat 116-107 with 44 points and 13 rebounds from Dominican-American center Karl-Anthony Towns, their big signing this season.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers extended their troubling start to the season by losing 105-95 at the home court of the weak Detroit Pistons.

The Sixers, who are missing stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, are out of the playoff spots with a 1-3 record.

Shooting guard Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia's third-string guard, scored 32 points while Jaden Ivey contributed another 32 for the hosts.

In their turn the Golden State Warriors got their second win without injured Stephen Curry over the New Orleans Pelicans 104-89 with 21 points off the bench from Buddy Hield.