Dodgers beat the Yankees to secure their lead in the World Series

In another heart-stopping game, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees on Saturday by four runs to take a 2-0 lead in the Major League Baseball(MLB) World Series.

Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto laid the foundation for the home win by allowing just one run off Dominican Juan Soto in 6.1 innings.

The Dodgers took advantage of Yanamoto's strong performance to dominate most of the game, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second and third innings, during which they scored all their runs.

While everything indicated a quiet night at Dodger Stadium, the Yankees reacted in extremis in the top of the ninth inning, scoring a run and putting three men on base to threaten the night of the locals.

However, the visitors squandered the bases-loaded opportunity, and the Dodgers came back to win in a heart-stopping game to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Despite the win, all did not go well for the Dodgers, who fear a possible injury to their Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, who was out with a blow to the arm on a stolen base attempt.

Now, the Dodgers will visit the Yankees on Monday in the third installment of the World Series, the first between the two teams since 1981.