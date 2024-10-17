Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

Caitlin Clark has made a big splash in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever player has made the best basketball league in the world gain a greater impact than it already had and has achieved several milestones in her first year as a professional. Thanks to that work, she has managed to sneak into the All-WNBA 2024 first team.

In this way, Clark becomes the first rookie to make the top five in the regular season since Candace Parker did it in 2008. And the fifth to do so in history.

The 2024 All-WNBA first team is completed by A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) and Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun).

Clark was selected by the Fever in the first pick of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. In her first season in the league, she has recorded an average of over 19 points, over 5 rebounds and over 8 assists per game.