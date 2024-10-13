Pochettino's debut as head coach against Panama a success

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 13 de octubre, 2024

Mauricio Pochettino had a successful debut as national coach of the men's national soccer team with a 2-0 victory over Panama. The Argentine coach was satisfied with what he saw on the field, although he acknowledged that there is "much room for improvement" to achieve the best version of the national team.

Despite starting the game off strong, the first goal did not come until the 49th minute, when Yunus Musah took advantage of an assist from Christian Pulisic, the star of the game, to score the first goal of the 'Pochettino era.' In stoppage time, Ricardo Pepi, who had come off the bench, sealed the game by finishing off a counter-attack in the 90th minute at the Q2 Stadium in Texas.

Pochettino, "fulfilled the objectives”

The game showed many of the Americans’ inaccuracies when the players missed out on clear chances that would have allowed them to get a stronger lead much earlier. In addition, the lack of defensive intensity gave Panama several opportunities to turn the game around, especially when they tries to tie the game in the second half.

After the game, Pochettino was satisfied with the outcome and said, "Overall, we had a very professional performance. We are happy because we fulfilled the objectives we had at the beginning. It is an important victory."

However, the former Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea coach pointed out that "there are many things to improve but it is the beginning of a process that must reach (the 2026 World Cup) in the best conditions." The first serious test will come next Tuesday against Mexico.