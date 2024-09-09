Alex Morgan: a tribute and missed penalty from the last legend of women's soccer

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

Considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, Alex Morgan played her last professional game after announcing her retirement a few days ago.

In her last game, the San Diego Wave FC player played 14 minutes and had the opportunity to score her last goal on a penalty kick, but the North Carolina Courage goalkeeper blocked the shot.

Before the start of the match, Morgan received a tribute, in which she was accompanied by her daughter and husband, among other family members, and was presented with a commemorative T-shirt and a bouquet of flowers.

Morgan announced her retirement

On September 5, Morgan released a video in which she announced that she was ending her time as a professional soccer player. "I'm going to get straight to the point, I'm retiring. I have so much clarity about this decision and I'm glad to finally be able to tell you about it," she began.

"The decision has not been easy (...) Football has been a part of me for 30 years. But at the beginning of 2024 I understood that this was my last season playing professional soccer," she added, making it known that she had already made the decision for a few months.

During her career, she wore the jerseys of the Portland Thorns, Orlando Pride and San Diego Wave FC of the NWSL, Olympique Lyon (France) and Tottenham Hotspur (England), among others, where she won four titles. She also played 224 games with the national team, winning the Women's World Cup twice, the gold medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games and the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.