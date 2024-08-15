The Dallas Cowboys surpass $10 billion and remain the most valuable team in the world

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 15 de agosto, 2024

The Dallas Cowboys have made history once again. The team cemented itself as the most expensive in the world, with an estimated value of more than $10 billion, according to Sportico´s 2024 NFL rankings. This milestone marks a new record in the sports industry.

In 1989 it cost $150 million

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones transformed the franchise since acquiring the team in 1989 for $150 million. Under his leadership, the Cowboys have capitalized on their iconic brand and generated massive revenue through sponsorships, television rights and a state-of-the-art stadium, AT&T Stadium, which has become a tourist destination in its own right.

The team has not won a Super Bowl since 1996, but this recognition further enhances its reputation and underscores the NFL's growing influence in the global marketplace. With this new record, the Dallas Cowboys not only lead the league, but also set an unprecedented standard for the value of sports franchises around the world.

The NFL's most valuable teams.

The Cowboys hold a $2.5 billion lead over the Los Angeles Rams (in second place). In third place are the New York Giants (worth $7.65 billion), followed by the New England Patriots ($7.31 billion) and the San Francisco 49ers($6.86 billion).