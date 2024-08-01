No mixed doubles, no doubles, no singles: Coco Gauff says goodbye to the Paris 2024 Olympics

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 1 de agosto, 2024

The U.S. delegation is missing one of the athletes on whom high expectations were pinned to add a medal to the locker. Coco Gauff is departing the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after being eliminated in all three of her events.

Along with Taylor Fritz, the WTA number two and U.S. flag-bearer was eliminated Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles against Felix Auger Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski. "In the end, it's over. I'll try to take the positives out of this and do better next time," Gauff said after the match. The Canadian pair prevailed in the super tie-break (7-6 and 3-6 [10-8]).

A few hours before losing to Fritz, Gauff was out of medal contention in the women's doubles category. With Jessica Pegula as her partner, the so-called successor to Serena Williams lost in the second round to the Czech tandem of Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova also in the super tie-break (6-2 and 4-6 [5-10]).

A day before suffering defeats in the two doubles, in the third round of the women's singles draw, Gauff was beaten by Croatia's Donna Vekic in two sets (7-6 and 6-2).

Paris 2024 was Gauff's first Olympic appearance in her career. She was to go in Tokyo 2020, but had to sit out after testing positive for covid-19. At 20, her attendance at Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032 is almost guaranteed if injuries avoid her and if she remains at the top of world tennis.