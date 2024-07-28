Biles soars in her return to the Olympics despite a minor injury

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 28 de julio, 2024

The queen of gymnastics is back at her favorite competition. Simone Biles made a strong return to the Olympics and, despite some discomfort in her left leg that raised fears for her competition, she qualified comfortably for five finals out of the six events in which she competed. In the absence of other competitors finishing, Biles leads the overall individual competition.

The four-time Olympic champion was near perfect in each of the exercises she has mastered, showing the best of her repertoire to the delight of the audience, which included personalities such as actors Tom Cruise and Jessica Chastain, singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande or the editor of Vogue Anna Wintour, as well as former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Simone tries the 'Biles II' in the vault despite the injury

The discomfort that made her stop during the warm-up of the floor exercise, the second of her routine, was not enough to take the shine off her performance, neither on the mat nor in the rest of the events, as in the vault, where she dared to try (and landed) the "Biles II," the Yurchenko double pike vault that is named after her.

At the time of publishing, Biles was leading the individual competition and, although there were still many gymnasts to perform their routines, her spot in five finals is guaranteed, as her scores are unattainable for virtually all the other gymnasts who had yet to compete. The only one with a chance of equaling or surpassing any of her scores is Brazil's Rebecca Andrade, but it is virtually impossible that Biles could be left out of the top eight who will compete for each title.