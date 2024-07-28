Caeleb Dressel scores first gold medal for U.S. at Paris Olympics

Published by AFP Verified by 27 de julio, 2024

Crowned in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, US swimmer Caeleb Dressel, who won his eighth Olympic title in Paris on Saturday, celebrated this "very special" moment surrounded by his wife and five-month-old baby.

"This is very special, teaming up in front of them [my family], and then winning a gold. I keep scoring points that I never imagined in my career, so the night has been very very special," the swimmer said.

After receiving his medal, Dressel cuddled poolside with his wife, Meghan, before taking his baby boy, August, born in February and dressed in a 'Team USA' onesie, in his arms.

The child wore a helmet to protect his little ears from the noise at La Défense Arena, on the outskirts of Paris, where rapper Snoop Dogg was among those who also watched the race.

At 27, and with his teammates Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano and Hunter Armstrong, Dressel returns to the top of the podium after staying away from the pools for months after the Tokyo Games and dealing with episodic depression.

As he heard the U.S. anthem for the eighth time in her Olympic career, he couldn't hold back the tears.

"I couldn't help it. It's a thing you can't explain," he declared.