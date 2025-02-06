Suitcase with dismembered body found floating in East River, New York City

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

A human corpse was found inside a suitcase floating in the East River near Governor's Island on Wednesday night in New York.

A passing boat spotted the suitcase and alerted police, who then dispatched a harbor unit. Upon opening the luggage, officers discovered severed human body parts inside.

Police have not yet determined how long the suitcase containing the body may have been floating.

An active investigation is underway, and the extremities found in the suitcase are being examined.