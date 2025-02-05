The Postal Service suspends the entry of packages from China and Hong Kong

The federal agency did not elaborate on the reasons behind the announcement/ Alexander Marks Wikimedia Commons

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

The Postal Service announced the suspension of incoming packages from China and Hong Kong. The federal agency did not provide details about the measure's reasons or duration.

"Effective Feb. 4, the Postal Service will temporarily suspend only international package acceptance of inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong Posts until further notice," they reported.

The news came amid a trade turbulence between the United States and the Asian giant. Indeed, Trump announced an increase in tariffs, and China quickly announced its retaliatory measures. However, the Postal Service explained that "the flow of letters and flats from China and Hong Kong will not be impacted."

Last Tuesday, the tariffs announced by Trump for China came into effect, to which the Chinese Ministry of Finance replied with other tariffs of 15% on coal and liquefied natural gas, 10% on oil, agricultural machines, vans and some luxury cars.

"The unilateral imposition of tariffs by the U.S. is a serious violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Not only does it not help solve its own problems, it also undermines normal cooperation and trade between China and the U.S.," they said in a statement.