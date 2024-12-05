7.0 magnitude earthquake recorded off California coast with no tsunami danger

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 5 de diciembre, 2024

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday off the coast of northern California and generated a tsunami warning that was canceled moments later.

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, almost 100 kilometers southwest of the town of Ferndale, detailed the national Geological Survey (USGS).

Due to the characteristics of the earthquake, the Tsunami Warning Center of the National Weather Service in Honolulu assessed the possibility of a tsunami. Shortly after issuing a warning, it was withdrawn.

The tsunami warning was issued from Davenport in northern California to the town of Douglas in southern Oregon.

The alert warned of possible flooding and powerful currents, according to authorities, who recommend that residents move to higher elevations and away from the coast.