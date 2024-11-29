Black Friday: how to avoid becoming a victim of cyber attacks

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 29 de noviembre, 2024

On the eve of the Christmas holidays, citizens flock to stores, shopping malls and department stores to shop, and more on dates like this Friday, the day on which Black Friday is celebrated, taking advantage of the big discounts applied by brands on a wide variety of items.

Forecasts suggest that Americans will spend around 989 billion dollars this year, according to NPR. Even the National Retail Federation is forecasting that sales at small businesses will be slightly higher than last year: about 3.5% more.

Many people will physically go to the stores to take advantage of great sales and bargains this Friday. But others will prefer to shop online, knowing the risks to which they are exposed by cyber crime.

Therefore, the FBI issued a series of precautions to not fall into the traps of those who scam on the web.

How to prevent cyber scams?

Data show that, so far in 2024, around 44% of online shoppers were scammed. The lack of awareness among citizens about the dangers of the network lead authorities to emphasize more on how to avoid being scammed. For example, the FBI recommends not to access websites or e-mails that do not have security protocols. Through these avenues, customers can fall for cyber-attacks such as those known as phishing.

What is phishing? A cyber-scam method with which criminals supplant identities to request personal and banking information from users.

Regarding security protocols, the FBI asks customers to check the URL they are accessing, its rating by other users and investigate the website's provenance.

The feds also warn about those marketplace or other websites that "request that your purchase be shipped using a particular method to avoid customs or taxes within another country."

In addition, the FBI urges shoppers to choose secure payment methods - such as credit cards - and check the entire process of their purchase, from purchase to delivery.