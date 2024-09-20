Alaska man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill six Supreme Court justices and their families

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 19 de septiembre, 2024

The Justice Department reported Thursday that a man was arrested in Alaska for allegedly making violent threats against six members of the Supreme Court and two of their family members.

According to the release, the defendant, Panos Anastasiou, 76, was arrested last Wednesday after sending more than 465 messages through an online portal containing threats of kidnapping, torture, murder and racist and homophobic comments.

Attorney General Merrick Garland expressed that the threats were intended to intimidate judges for decisions with which Anastasiou disagreed. Garland stressed the importance of judges being able to perform their duties without fear for their safety or the safety of their families.

"Our justice system depends on the ability of judges to make their decisions based on the law, and not on fear. Our democracy depends on the ability of public officials to do their jobs without fearing for their lives or the safety of their families," he said.

Threats and federal charges

Authorities are charging him with nine counts of threats against federal judges and 13 counts of threats in interstate commerce. In his first appearance before a federal magistrate, Anastasiou pleaded not guilty.

If Panos Anastasiou is convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count involving threats against federal judges, as well as up to five years for each count related to threats in interstate commerce. The final sentence will be determined by a federal district court judge, who will take into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other legal factors relevant to the case.

Pattern of violence and hate speech

According to court documents, one of Anastasiou's most disturbing messages was sent on Jan. 4, in which he threatened to hang a judge along with a former president, whom he described as a "convicted criminal."

On May 10, Anastasiou allegedly threatened to lynch another magistrate, also employing racial slurs. Court records also note that, in a May 16 message, the defendant threatened to shoot another judge in the head, as well as making threats against the family members of the judges.

Investigation and background

The Supreme Court and the FBI started investigating Anastasiou in 2023, after his messages were deemed to be sufficiently alarming. Although the FBI interviewed him, this did not deter him. On the contrary, he began sending even more violent messages.