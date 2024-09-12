California fires have already scorched 100,000 acres, dozens of homes and left at least 13 injured and 34,000 evacuated

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 12 de septiembre, 2024

The three massive fires that broke out in Southern California remain uncontrolled and are spreading rapidly, Golden State officials said. So far the fire has already scorched 100,000 acres (nearly 40,500 hectares), plus dozens of homes and has left at least 13 injured. Governor Gavin Newsom has decreed a state of emergency in the counties of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange County, and the evacuation of 34,000 people has been ordered, while 97,000 have received recommendations to leave their residences.

More than 50,000 acres in Los Angeles in just hours

The largest of the three began Sunday in Los Angeles National Park, and quickly went from ravaging 4,000 acres to 50,000 in just a few hours last Tuesday. Officials said that, spurred by dry brush and recent hot days coupled with extreme winds, the flames quickly reached substantial heights that allowed it to leap hillsides and canyons and trigger evacuations in several mountain villages, towns and resorts along Highway 2.

At least 20 homes have already been destroyed on Mount Baldy, 13 homes in Wrightwood and six cabins in the wilderness, while an estimated 2,500 homes are at risk. At a news conference, Los Angeles County Fire Chief, Anthony Marrone noted that "our priority remains the protection of life and the defense of structures and infrastructure."

One arrested for starting the Line fire

Although smaller in size, the other two large fires in Southern California - at the airport and the Line - have left at least 13 injured, including several firefighters. The airport fire has charred more than 20,000 hectares in Riverside and Orange County, while the Line fire, in San Bernardino County, has burned more than 36,000 hectares.

At the moment, the causes of the fires are being investigated, although authorities arrested a FedEx delivery driver as the alleged willful perpetrator that started the Line fire. He has been charged with three counts of arson and is being held without bail.

The fires, visible from space

The size of the fires is such that they can be seen from space:

There are currently 10 active fires in California and 2 in Nevada that are causing major problems for firefighters due to weather and terrain conditions, especially the existing dryness. However, these are not the states with the highest number of active fires. The dubious honor goes to Oregon with 25 and Idaho with 22, although, in their case, firefighters have the advantage of cooler, wetter weather to control the blazes.