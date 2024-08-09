Death toll rises to seven following Debby's passage through the Carolinas

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

Storm Debby has caused another death in North Carolina as it passed through the state Thursday. With this latest fatality, the death toll rises to seven.The storm front continues its progression up the East Coast and threatens more flooding and tornadoes affecting the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia.

In North Carolina, rescue authorities found the lifeless body of a missing person on Lloyd Road in Lucama. The deceased person's house collapsed on the victim during a tornado early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, issued flash flood warnings on Thursday morning for several counties in southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina.

Wyndham Championship postponed. Heavy rains and high winds caused by Debby have forced the PGA to postpone until at least this Friday the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.



The Wyndham Championship is a North Carolina professional golf tournament on the PGA Tour. It has been played annually in Greensboro since the mid-1930s and is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the state.

Along with this, the tornadoes caused by Debby have caused severe damage in several parts of the Carolinas. In Wilson County, school officials have reported major damage to schools. Strong gusts of wind have taken with them portions of the roofs and walls of schools in the county.

Emergency services also gave reports of thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Bladenboro, North Carolina. Between five and eight inches of rain fell there, flooding all roads in Bladenboro. Bladen County Emergency Services issued a voluntary evacuation order for residents in and around Bladenboro.

In Bladen County itself, two sheriff's deputies nearly lost their lives in an accident while driving on Highway 87. Because of the severe storm, a tree suddenly fell across the road, damaging the deputies' vehicle, and causing minor injuries.

The White House approved requests to declare a state of emergency in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida. These declarations authorize the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide federal assistance to save lives, protect property and ensure public health and safety.