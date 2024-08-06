Bronx assistant DA resigns after being caught 'trying to meet up with a 13-year-old boy'

Screenshot of video released by Dads Against Predators in which they chase William C.C. Kemp-Neal after finding him trying to meet with a 13-year-old boy. YouTube / The Free Press Journal .

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 6 de agosto, 2024

There has been a new case of a public official allegedly attempting to take advantage of a minor. A few days ago, the former mayor of DeRidder, La., was arrested for molesting a young boy, and now Bronx Assistant District Attorney William C.C. Kemp-Neal has been caught "trying to meet up with a 13-year-old boy."

It was the group Dads Against Predators who caught, red-handed, Kemp-Neal while trying to meet with a minor. It happened outside a store in Mont Vernon. There he was found by members of this group, who immediately recorded everything that happened in the parking lot.

In the video, one of the members of Dads Against Predators can be seen approaching him to ask if he is "Marcus." At this, the 30-year-old man begins to run while several people chase him until one manages to catch up with him and throw him to the ground while another of his companions shouts:

"Marcus is a pedophile trying to meet a 13-year-old boy!" Dads Against Predators member

After this, the Dads Against Predators member applies a headlock and starts asking him, "What are you here doing, Marcus? You trying to meet a 13-year-old boy? You wanted to take him to get a milkshake, right, Marcus?" To which, the Bronx prosecutor replies, "No, I did not."

The footage ends there. Right after that, several officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department showed up. Although they did not make an arrest, they assured that they "had encountered several people making allegations of wrongdoing" so they promised to conduct a "thorough investigation" as soon as possible.

But this is not the end of the story. After the incident, which occurred in mid-July, The New York Post managed to find out that the person in the video was Bronx Assistant District Attorney William C.C. Kemp-Neal, a Fordham Law School graduate.

More surprisingly, the media outlet also discovered that Kemp-Neal had quit working at the D.A.'s office days after he was caught red-handed.

"William Kemp-Neal worked here as an ADA from June 28, 2020, until July 17, 2024. He resigned from the office," a spokesman for the D.A.'s office said in a statement.