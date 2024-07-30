Taylor Swift, shocked by the mass stabbing in the UK: "I'm just completely in shock"

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 30 de julio, 2024

Singer Taylor Swift spoke out earlier Tuesday about the mass stabbing that took place in Southport, United Kingdom and left three children dead as well as a dozen injured at a dance school where an event inspired by the artist's music was being held.

Swift claimed, via a statement posted as an Instagram story, to be "completely in shock" after learning of the sad event:

Screenshot of the story with the statement uploaded by artist Taylor Swift in which she claims to be "in shock" after the Southport bombing.Instagram / Taylor Swift.

Swifties raise £28,000 for the families of those affected in Southport

Taylor Swift's fans (known as "swifties") showed solidarity with the families affected by the attack and decided to raise funds for them, achieving more than £65,000 in less than 24 hours.

Cristina Jones is the organizer of this initiative, known as "Swifties for Southport." The woman, who belongs to Taylor Swift's UK and EU Facebook group, told the BBC that they did not know how to help the bereaved families so decided to take "away some stress" they might be feeling at the moment:

"The idea that those parents are going through hell right now, and the idea they had any financial stress over this breaks our hearts. We can't make it better in any way, but taking away some stress was definitely a priority for us." Cristina Jones, organizer of the 'Swifties for Southport' fundraiser.

The initiative, carried out with the collaboration of the Alder Hey Children's Charity, has the support of more than 4,000 of the singer's followers who did not hesitate to make a small donation to help with the funeral expenses of the three victims of the massacre.