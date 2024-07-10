Biden Administration sanctions travel agencies that facilitate illegal migration

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-10T12:30:59.000Z"}

The State Department reported that it will restrict the issuance of visas to travel agency and tour operator managers who facilitate illegal immigration into the United States. The announcement was made in a release.

"Our expanded policy will now also apply to executives of travel agencies and tour operators who provide travel services designed primarily for illegal migrants to the United States," explained Matthew Miller, a State Department spokesman.

"No one should profit from vulnerable migrants—not smugglers, private companies, public officials, or anyone else," he added.

In recent months, AFP recalls, Washington has announced sanctions against executives of land, maritime or air transport companies that promote illegal migration.

The restriction comes at a time when the border crisis is deepening. At present, more than 12 million people have illegally crossed the border into the United States since 2021, when Joe Biden assumed the presidency, until May 2024, according to data obtained by The Center Square show.