NATO meets in Washington

Published by Williams Perdomo

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) began its 75th anniversary summit in Washington on Tuesday. The organization's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, arrived in the United States on Monday and met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

"Stoltenberg thanked Secretary Austin for his commitment to NATO and his strong personal leadership on Ukraine, stating that it 'really made a difference and enabled all of us to provide unprecedented support to Ukraine,'" NATO explained in a press release posted on its official website.

While it expects the organization to reaffirm its support for Ukraine, the summit will also be marked by uncertainty in the country regarding Joe Biden's candidacy that has been questioned not only by Republicans but also by several Democrats.

And the summit comes at a time when there are increasing calls for Biden to drop out of the race for reelection after the disastrous debate in late June in which he was seen tired and confused in front of former President Donald Trump, who seeks to return to the White House.

Meanwhile, the current White House tenant appears confident of his leadership and maintained that he hopes to put this on display before NATO member countries

"Our allies expect American leadership," Biden said on MSNBC on Monday, recalling that during his term the alliance has expanded.

Without giving details, Biden also pledged Monday that he would announce with NATO allies "new measures to strengthen Ukraine's air defense" to help protect its cities and civilians from Russian attacks, according to remarks reported by AFP.