Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued for forcing former adult film star to have sex with partygoers at his parties

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new legal problem. Former adult film star Adria English sued the rapper this Wednesday for forcing her to have sex with some guests at parties hosted by the entertainer in the Hamptons.

It happened between 2004 and 2009. By then English had quit working in the adult entertainment industry and was trying to make a break in the film industry.

That's when she met the rapper who, the lawsuit reads, hired her to work at the annual "white party" he hosted during the Labor Day celebration.

Already that year, English claims in statements collected by Fox News Digital, he "required" her to take narcotics offered to her by guests at the event. What's more, she alleged in the court filing, Combs "laced the liquor with ecstasy" and gave the woman clear instructions on which bottles she was to drink from. But it was bearable and, as a result, she decided to continue working at such parties, the lawsuit reads:

"The first ‘White Party’ in 2004 had no sinister intent or requirements for physical sexual contact and seemed to be a legitimate employment opportunity; so, when Plaintiff was offered employment in the proceeding years at the Labor Day ‘White Party,’ she accepted the employment opportunity." Lawsuit filed by Adria English v. Sean 'Diddy' Combs

A year later, he began forcing her to have sex with some guests at the event, claimed the plaintiff who assured that not only did the rapper prostitute her but so did Tamika Thomas and Jacob Arabov, known as "Jacob the Jeweler," and close friends of the artist:

"Thomas and Combs groomed Plaintiff into sex trafficking over time." Lawsuit filed by Adria English against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

They did so after learning of Adria English's past as a porn actress. A fact that they used to pressure her to have sex with some guests at parties in the Hamptons.

In this way, the woman claims that Combs "demanded" that she "begin engaging in vaginal sexual intercourse with guests, as they had learned about her past in adult entertainment and used it forcefully to coerce the Plaintiff into sex work."

Adria English, clearly affected by what happened, claimed that she was not able to remember everything that happened in the Hamptons as she was forced to engage "in illicit narcotics and alcohol use while employed for Defendant Combs."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs denies the accusation

This is not the only lawsuit that rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has pending. In recent months, the likes of Liza Gardner, Joi Dickerson-Neal, Crystal McKinney, April Lampros and music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed as many as ten legal proceedings involving the artist.

However, the rapper has denied each and every allegation brought in the lawsuits. Just as he did with this new legal proceeding where he also assured that the charges they wanted to file against him were false.

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone," his attorney, Jonathan Davis, told Fox News while taking the opportunity to assure that this was a lawsuit without any basis whatsoever:

"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court." Jonathan Davis, attorney for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

This new lawsuit also joins the federal criminal investigation that was filed in the Southern District of New York this week, as exclusively uncovered by NBC News.

A proceeding that comes months after federal agents swept through his homes in Miami and Los Angeles during a sex trafficking investigation in which the artist was allegedly involved.