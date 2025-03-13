Tesla expresses concern to Trump about the impact of tariff measures on its business

Published by Sabrina Martin 13 de marzo, 2025

Tesla warned about the impact of the Donald Trump administration's trade policy, noting that tariffs could make US production more expensive and affect its global competitiveness. In a letter to trade representative Jamieson Greer, the company expressed concern about possible trade retaliation from other countries in response to these measures.

Risk of increased production costs

According to Tesla, tariffs imposed by the United States have led other nations to place additional levies on electric cars imported, directly affecting its business. The Austin, Texas-based company said these changes in trade rules could make manufacturing in the US more costly and reduce the competitiveness of its vehicles in international markets.

Supply chain challenges

In the document, the company also highlighted the importance of ensuring access to essential materials such as lithium and cobalt, which are critical for battery manufacturing. The company has worked to strengthen its supply chain within the United States, but stressed that some components remain difficult to source locally.

Tesla urged Greer to "further evaluate domestic supply chain limitations to ensure that US manufacturers are not unduly burdened by trade actions that could result in the imposition of cost-prohibitive tariffs on necessary components."

Market tension and international reaction

Tesla's warning comes at a time of volatility in the financial markets, driven by the trade decisions of the Trump Administration. In recent weeks, both the European Union and Canada have threatened retaliatory tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Despite Musk's closeness with Trump, Tesla's stance reflects concerns about the impact these measures could have on its business. In parallel, the company faces a 40 % drop in the value of its shares since the beginning of the year, influenced by the decline in sales and general nervousness in the markets. Moreover, in Europe, Musk's political statements have generated rejection among consumers, while in the United States, his stores have been the scene of protests in response to government cuts in which he has had influence.