19 de febrero, 2025

Cuban state television will begin broadcasting Russian language lessons. The program, titled "Russian on TV," will revive a practice that started in Cuba in the late 1970s during its rapprochement with the Soviet Union.

"All the lessons have already been recorded, as the professors of the University of Havana say, they are ready for their premiere, in the near future they should tell us when they will start showing them," said Elizaveta Golovaja, a teacher from the Department of Foreign Specialist Practices of the A.S. Pushkin State Institute of Russian Language.

In comments made by the Russian Embassy in Cuba, Golovaja stated that "there is great interest" in the initiative because "not everyone on the island can learn Russian on the Internet." However, she did not mention that this lack of access is due to restrictions imposed by Miguel Diaz-Canel's dictatorship and the high costs of the service.

Adding to those issues is an energy crisis that has been affecting the country for months. In addition to frequent regional blackouts, the island's more than 10 million inhabitants experienced three widespread blackouts last quarter, which also led to the suspension of all "non-essential" teaching and work staff.

Russian on TV is the latest indication of the strengthening ties between Moscow and Cuba, a relationship that cooled after the fall of the Soviet Union. This cooperation encompasses not only cultural activities but also economic exchange, propaganda synergy, support in international organizations, and even military aid. The Spanish Association Cuba in Transition has characterized this partnership as "a love relationship."