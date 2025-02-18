FDA's food chief resigns
The development follows the Trump Administration's cuts last week to thousands of federal workers, including some at the FDA.
Jim Jones, head of the food division at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) resigned Tuesday.
The development follows the Trump administration's cuts to federal employees last week.
The US Congress has yet to confirm a new director for the FDA. President Donald Trump picked Dr. Marty Makary, a pancreatic surgeon at Johns Hopkins University, to lead the agency.
Politics
Mass layoffs: Trump administration fires thousands of federal employees after expiration of deferred waiver offer
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that “some bureaucrats were resistant to implementing the president’s agenda.”
She added, “President [Donald] Trump is only interested in the best and most qualified people who are also willing to implement his America First Agenda on behalf of the American people.”
She added, “It’s not for everyone, and that’s okay.”
Politics
Trump backs Musk to head DOGE, orders "significant" federal staff reductions
Agustina Blanco
"Significantly" reducing the federal workforce
The White House fact sheet states that "agencies will carry out plans for massive staff reductions and determine which components of agencies (or agencies themselves) can be eliminated or combined because their functions are not required by law.
Also federal agencies are instructed to work with the DOGE to reduce staff and limit hiring, with the goal of "significantly" reducing the size of the federal government, a White House official confirmed to reporters.