18 de febrero, 2025

Jim Jones, head of the food division at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) resigned Tuesday.

The development follows the Trump administration's cuts to federal employees last week.

The US Congress has yet to confirm a new director for the FDA. President Donald Trump picked Dr. Marty Makary, a pancreatic surgeon at Johns Hopkins University, to lead the agency.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that “some bureaucrats were resistant to implementing the president’s agenda.”

She added, “President [Donald] Trump is only interested in the best and most qualified people who are also willing to implement his America First Agenda on behalf of the American people.”

She added, “It’s not for everyone, and that’s okay.”