Trump effect: After two negative decades, there is already more optimism than pessimism about the direction of the country

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has managed to reverse the vision that Americans had of their country. Because with the return of the president, there are already more citizens who believe that the United States is on the right track than those who have the opposite opinion. This has not occurred in the last two decades.

According to a survey by Rasmussen Reports, 47% of respondents see the country going in the right direction, to 46% who say it is headed in the wrong one.

This poll shows that the initial measures promoted by Trump, who returned to the Oval Office just a month ago, are having an effect on society’s sentiments.

Aware of the problems in which the country was immersed, Americans are seeing how the president's promises during the campaign were not just words and he is fulfilling what he announced. An example of this is the immigration issue, one of the serious crises that the Trump administration inherited from its predecessors, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Before the November election, Trump reiterated the need to work to minimize and even extinguish the consequences derived from the migration crisis. An example of this is criminality or drug and human trafficking, among others. To this end, the president's first initiative was to act against illegal immigration and start deporting all undocumented immigrants in the country.

Another of the main measures that seems to have been viewed positively in society has to do with superfluous federal spending. To this end, Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with Elon Musk at the helm, which is acting as an auditor of public entities and is eliminating all waste that affects the country's funds and citizens' pockets.

Putting Americans' interests before global ones is another of Trump's priorities. The president, despite being firmly involved and concerned about international issues, such as the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, showing his backing for allies such as Israel, is looking more to the good of his fellow citizens. An example of this is the establishment of tariffs on imported products, which is mainly aimed at protecting domestic production.

Initial measures such as these are some cases that reflect how opinion has been reversed regarding the direction of the country and how Americans have confidence in the management to be done by Trump in his second term.