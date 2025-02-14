TikTok returns to Apple and Google app stores

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

TikTok is back. After a brief hiatus, the social network is once again available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Thus, the social network will be able to keep adding new users while waiting for its future in the country to be decided. Its own policy department confirmed its return on X:

Used by more than 17 million Americans, the platform stopped working nationwide in mid-January in response to an act of the previous Congress and the Biden administration, which had set an ultimatum for its owner, Chinese tech company ByteDance, to sell the app to an American owner.

Lawmakers behind the ban cited security concerns, questioning the access the Chinese Communist Party might have to sensitive user data stored in China. Although the rule initialed by Biden prohibited only its distribution and updating, TikTok, which denies the allegations, decided to terminate its entire service and publicly appeal to Donald Trump:

"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!" read a message sent to those trying to log in to the app.

In response, the Republican announced that upon taking office he would sign an executive order postponing the ban. After that, the social network re-enabled its services to those who had downloaded the application. As soon as he was inaugurated, Trump signed a 75-day extension and assured TikTok service providers that they would not face sanctions. The latter allowed the platform to go on the hunt for new users as of this week.

In the meantime, the government and the company's management are weighing options to maintain its services. Rumors have surfaced of several interested buyers, including Microsoft, X owner and member of the government, Elon Musk, and Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt.

Earlier this month, Trump ordered his cabinet to create a new "sovereign wealth fund" that could acquire TikTok. He also announced that if necessary he could extend the deadline even further.