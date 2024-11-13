John Thune to lead the Republican majority in the Senate

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 13 de noviembre, 2024

Republican John Thune will be the next Senate majority leader. In an internal vote, the South Dakota senator prevailed over party colleagues John Cornyn (Texas) and Rick Scott (Florida).

"I am extremely honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to lead the Senate in the 119th Congress, and I am beyond proud of the work we have done to secure our majority and the White House. This Republican team is united behind President Trump's agenda, and our work starts today," said the senator.

Thune, who will succeed Mitch McConnell as the leader of the Senate Republicans, achieved a higher number of votes (27) than Cornyn, who came in second, while Scott came in third.

The next Senate majority leader garnered less public support than Scott, but more than Cornyn. Some of his endorsements came from colleagues such as Markwayne Mullin, Mike Rounds, Kevin Cramer, John Hoeven and Steve Daines.

Cornyn received support from Josh Hawley. Scott garnered the most endorsements, including Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Bill Hagerty, Rand Paul, Tommy Tuberville and Marco Rubio.

Thune will assume his new role in January 2025.