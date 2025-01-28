You're in the Army now: Trump begins to take back the military

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump has begun to "restore America's military honor and strength" by banishing the woke agenda permanently from the military and reinstating soldiers purged by the Biden administration for their refusal to get vaccinated.

Trump himself announced that he had signed four executive orders that would "reshape the Military." One of them, among the most anticipated, banned transgender members of the military from serving in the U.S. armed forces. Along with this came the end of the military's diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

While one of the first executive orders the president signed as soon as he was sworn in was repealing the Biden administration's 2021 provision that gave the green light for transgender people to serve, last Monday's goes further. This time, it establishes new rules regarding gender pronouns and determines that the mental and physical care transgender service members require will be prohibited in the military.

Hegseth warns, ‘There are more executive orders coming’

The signatures coincided with Pete Hegseth's arrival at the Pentagon already ratified as secretary of defense. Hegseth himself noted to reporters that there are "more executive orders coming."

"Today, there are more executive orders coming, … on removing DEI inside the Pentagon, reinstating troops who were pushed out because of Covid mandates, iron dome for America — this is happening quickly, and as the secretary of defense, it’s an honor to salute smartly as I did as a junior officer and now as the secretary of defense to ensure these orders are complied with rapidly and quickly."