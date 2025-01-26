Mike Johnson invites Trump to address a joint session in Congress on March 4.

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 25 de enero, 2025

Mike Johnson formally invited Donald Trump to address the joint session in Congress on March 4. The House speaker formalized the invitation to the White House, where he remarked on the new commander-in-chief's "leadership." This would be Trump's fifth speech before a full membership of Congress, given that he already made one per year during his first term.

"America’s Golden Age has begun. Thanks to your strong leadership and bold action in the first days of your presidency, the United States is already experiencing a resurgence of patriotism, unity, and hope for the future," Johnson began in the invitation.

The speaker also remarked that he expects the Republican Congress to work to advance the new president's legislative agenda, which includes, among other things, more border security, tax cuts and fewer regulations for the energy sector.

"Your administration and the 119th Congress, working together have the chance to make these next four years some of the most consequential in our nation’s history. To that end, it is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives, to share your America First vision for our legislative future. I eagerly await your response," he concluded.