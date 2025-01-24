What Trump’s presidency means for America

24 de enero, 2025

Monday marked a new chapter in our nation’s history. This moment is not just about a new administration — it is about a new commitment to the founding principles that built this great republic. It is about restoring power to where it rightly belongs: with the American people.

For too long, our government has drifted from its purpose. Too often, it has overreached, overtaxed, overspent, and overwhelmed the very citizens it was created to serve. Today, that era of excess ends.

The time has come to reaffirm the truth that our rights come not from government but from God. Government does not create. It cannot invent or inspire. Its proper role is not to command but to protect — to preserve the freedoms that allow you to build your dreams, raise your families, and live your lives without interference.

A government that works for the people

For decades, a bloated federal bureaucracy has grown unchecked, sapping the vitality of our economy and the strength of our communities. Departments that were meant to help have become barriers to progress. Agencies designed to protect have too often punished the very people they exist to serve.

Trump has pledged to put an end to the administrative state. He will begin by closing the Department of Education, returning the power of teaching our children to parents, local communities, and state governments where it belongs. Washington, D.C., has no business deciding what our children learn or how they are taught.

But he won’t stop there. Any department or agency that is ineffective, inefficient, or that usurps the rights of the states or the people should face the same scrutiny. The balance of power has shifted too far from the people to unelected officials who believe they answer to no one.

The national debt is a silent thief, robbing future generations of prosperity. Overspending has put us on a perilous path, and no responsible leader can allow it to continue.

Trump has promised to balance the federal budget by making government smaller, smarter, and more focused. Fraud, waste, and abuse will be rooted out. When the size of the government is reduced, the economy will unleash the potential of the private sector to drive innovation, create jobs, and build wealth.

Justice and the rule of law

No American who abides by our laws should ever live in fear of their government. Yet today, far too many do. Whether through political persecution, administrative overreach, or an unbalanced justice system, many have been silenced or crushed by the weight of a government that was supposed to serve them.

Trump should ensure justice is blind, fair, and free from political influence. Those who broke our laws — on whatever side of the aisle — must be held accountable. Political persecution will end on Trump’s watch. It has no place in a free society.

Securing our borders, protecting our communities

A nation without borders is no nation at all. For too long, America’s borders have been porous, leaving us vulnerable to the trafficking of drugs, children, and human lives. This is not compassion; it is chaos, and it should end now.

Trump will secure our borders, enforce our laws, and deport those who have entered illegally. To the cartels that profit from this evil, consider this your notice: Comply with our laws or we will destroy your operations with the full might of the United States.

Americans have the right to feel safe in their homes, their neighborhoods, and their communities. Law enforcement should have the tools and support they need to do their jobs.

A nation at peace

Trump will end the endless wars abroad that have drained our resources and diverted our focus from our people. He will bring our troops home from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. He will stand firm against tyranny but will not waste American lives and treasure on wars that do not serve our national interest.

We will confront evil where it exists, but we will do so with clarity, strength, and purpose. We will no longer coexist with those who traffic in human misery or seek to destroy the innocent. America will lead the world by example, not by endless entanglements.

And to all those despots, terrorists, and simple opportunists: The blue American passport means something. It means the holder is an American citizen. Citizens should know that this government works for them. If they enter a foreign country, they should know they must abide by that nation's laws.

But to those countries, individuals, and groups that do not care about international law, understand that if you kidnap, hurt, or kill an American citizen, count your life in days and hours, because that blue passport means American protection and power.

An era of renewal

This is a moment of healing. The wounds of division have scarred our nation, but they have not broken us. To those who have felt forgotten, to those who have felt silenced, and to those who have lost faith in the promise of America, let’s begin to restore our country.

We are not defined by the bitterness of the past but by the possibilities of the future. Together, we will renew the spirit of our nation. Together, we will rekindle the flame of freedom that has always guided us.

Let’s remember who we are. We are the heirs of pioneers, builders, and dreamers. We are a nation of liberty and opportunity, of faith and courage.

Our country’s future is in our hands. It is not the government, but us — the workers, the dreamers, the parents, and the patriots — who are the engine of this great nation.

Let us heal the wounds of division with the balm of unity. Let us speak to one another with respect, debate with civility, and strive together for the common good.

The challenges before us are great, but so is our resolve. The promise of America is alive, and her best days are yet to come. Together, we will build a nation stronger, freer, and more prosperous than ever before.

Let us rise above our differences and unite in common purpose. Let us be a government that works for the people, not against them. Let us be a nation that inspires the world, not through dominance but through our example.

The work ahead will not be easy, but nothing worth doing ever is. Together, we will reclaim the promise of America, not just for ourselves but for our children and their children.

May Trump’s return to the White House mark the beginning of a new golden age for our nation.

Glenn Beck is the host of “The Glenn Beck Program” and co-founder of Blaze Media.

© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.