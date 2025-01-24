Republicans pass a bill in the House to protect babies who survive abortions

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

A day before Washington's annual March for Life, Republican lawmakers passed the Born Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act in the House of Representatives to ensure that babies who survive an abortion receive all the medical care necessary to stay alive. Among Democrats, only Henry Cuellar voted in favor, while Vicente Gonzalez said "present." The day before, all Blue Party senators blocked a similar initiative in the upper chamber thanks to the filibuster.

The bill seeks to have health care professionals provide to a child born alive during an attempted abortion "the same degree of professional skill, care and diligence" as a baby born during a normal delivery would receive.

An anti-infanticide rule

In other words, as the promoters of the rule pointed out, it is not an anti-abortion measure, but anti-infanticide, since it is a matter of protecting a newborn baby and guaranteeing its well-being. The rule provides for sanctions against those health care providers who fail to fulfill their commitment to the health and life of Americans.

Texas Congressman Chip Roy was very forceful on this point during his speech, in which he narrated the terrible agony suffered by these babies, who are left to agonize alone in the abortion rooms, which he shared on his X account: "If a baby American, a fellow American, is lying on a table dying ... then we need to make sure that that child is protected, even and especially because of its defenseless nature."

"These children are not junk"

Arguments also made by Chris Smith, representative for New Jersey: "These children are not junk. They cannot be treated as so much garbage. This legislation tries to say we need to protect them once they were born after the abortion. This is humane, pro-child, pro-human rights legislation and I hope my colleagues on the other side realize these children have great value."

The initiative's sponsor, Congresswoman Ann Wagner, celebrated the outcome, although she deplored the controversy that the Democratic bench provoked to try to discredit her:

"I am so grateful the House passed my vital legislation to ensure babies who survive an abortion are afforded lifesaving medical care. Innocent children deserve the opportunity to live and thrive – period. It’s up to us to be the voice for these babies who are at their most vulnerable and ensure they get the love and care they need. This should not be a controversial issue, but rest assured we will keep up the fight in Congress to make sure all babies, born and unborn, are treated like the miracles of life we know they are."

The Democratic position, "more extreme than North Korea and China"

Even more critical of the Democrats was Conference President Lisa McClain, who lamented that "Democrats don’t want born-alive babies to get life-saving medical care. This is insane. They prefer to do nothing—letting born-alive babies die in the delivery room. Their position is more extreme than communist countries like North Korea and China. Fortunately, House Republicans just stepped up and passed a law to save babies’ lives. I am proud of Congresswoman Ann Wagner for her tireless effort on this legislation."

In a statement, Republican lawmakers highlighted the main points contained in the approved bill:

It requires healthcare professionals present at the live birth to act with skill, care and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child, the same degree of care that would be provided to any other prematurely born child of the same gestational age. Following such efforts, the health care provider should transfer and admit the infant to a hospital.

It obliges healthcare professionals and hospital employees to report violations to law enforcement authorities, which reduces the number of live-born abortions that go unreported.

Ensures accountability and enforceability through criminal penalties.

Gives the mother of an abortion survivor a civil cause of action against the abortionist and protection from prosecution, recognizing that women are the second victims of abortion and promoting the dignity of motherhood.