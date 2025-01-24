The executive orders signed by Trump on January 23rd

Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20, since then he has signed dozens of executive orders AFP / Jim Watson

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 23 de enero, 2025

President Donald Trump continues to sign executive orders following his swearing-in on Jan. 20. Thursday, Jan. 23, Trump signed a total of five new presidential actions, seeking to promote U.S. leadership in technology, science, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. Also, fulfilling two campaign promises, Trump ordered the release of classified documents of the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and ordered federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Likewise, he also fulfilled a long-standing promise to pardon 23 pro-life activists in what he labeled an unjust persecution.

Below are all the executive orders signed by Trump on January 23.

Begin process for federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina

This Thursday, President Trump honored a recent campaign promise and, through an executive order, instructed the Department of the Interior to "promote" federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

In the order, Trump gives the Interior Department 90 days to work with the tribe's leadership to find the best path to federal recognition and present it to the president, who will ultimately evaluate whether the process is done through Congress, the courts or the Interior Department under the Office of Federal Recognition, a department that is charged with evaluating Native American history and sovereignty claims.

"This is a great step for the new administration and we encourage Congress to move forward with codifying this policy of President Trump toward full federal recognition of the Lumbee People," tribal chairman John L. Lowery said in a statement.

In the 2024 election, after promising federal recognition,Trump won the once Democratic stronghold of Robeson County, North Carolina with 59% of the vote, the county where the Lumbee tribal headquarters is located.

Who are the Lumbee and what benefits does federal recognition attract? The Lumbee Tribe is the largest Indian community in North Carolina and one of the largest in the country, with more than 55,000 statewide recognized members. Its name comes from the Lumber River, which runs through its historic territory in the southeastern part of the state, especially in Robeson, Hoke and Cumberland counties. The Indian community has diverse cultural roots, blending Indian, European and African influences, but they maintain a unique identity as an indigenous people.



Federal recognition is vitally important for this tribe, which, in 1956, was partially recognized by Congress, however, this status does not grant them key benefits and protections that other American tribes do have, such as funding for health, education and economic development under the Bureau of Indian Affairs.





Trump creates new cryptocurrency task force that will evaluate the creation of a 'national digital asset pool'

President Trump announced Thursday that his administration will evaluate whether to create a 'national digital asset pool,' creating a task force on cryptocurrencies that will be responsible for creating a report where the feasibility of the project is studied.

With this measure, Trump fulfilled his promise to support the use of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency fans were eagerly awaiting this news, although their enthusiasm waned somewhat after the announcement, due to the fact that the executive order did not directly create a strategic bitcoin reserve, something that was previously being handled and was expected by crypto advocates.

In fact, the price of bitcoin had a similar reaction to that of its fans, as it rose briefly on the news, but then fell back to daily lows as experts began to assess the move and its impact.

Trump establishes science and technology advisory council

Seeking to keep the United States at the forefront of science and technology, Trump today signed an executive order to create the 'President's Advisory Council on Science and Technology.'

The council, which will be composed of up to 24 members from academia and the private sector appointed by Trump, has a two-year end date and will meet regularly and then advise Trump on science, technology, education and innovation legislation.

"Today, a new frontier of scientific discovery lies before us, defined by transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced biotechnology," reads the order. "As our global competitors race to exploit these technologies, it is a national security imperative for the United States to achieve and maintain unquestioned and unchallenged global technological dominance."

The council will be co-chaired by the assistant to the president for science and technology and the White House special adviser for AI and cryptocurrencies.

Trump pardons pro-life protesters a day ahead of March for Life in D.C.

President Trump today signed an executive order pardoning 23 pro-life activists who had been convicted in recent years of violating the 'Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act,' legislation that protects access to abortion clinics.

The order was signed a day before the March for Life Washington D.C., where Trump is expected to say a few words in front of the thousands of pro-life demonstrators who annually descend on the capital for the event.

"Twenty-three people were prosecuted; they should not have been prosecuted," Trump said at the signing ceremony in the Oval Office.

The president then noted that it was "a great honor" to sign the pardon as many of the protesters prosecuted are elderly and did not deserve the entire legal process they faced.

Part of the prosecuted protesters were charged with violating the FACE Act after they set up outside the Carafem Health Center in Washington D.C. in 2021, chanting, praying and encouraging the women present not to have an abortion.

Release all documents related to the assassinations of JFK, MLK and RFK (Sr.)

Finally, in what was one of the big news stories of the day, Donald Trump signed an executive order to release all records in the possession of the Federal Government related to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy (father of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) and activist Martin Luther King Jr.

The president, who had promised the measure on the campaign trail, formalized the order from the Oval Office, justifying the move by stating that the information is in the "public interest."

"I have now determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue," reads the executive order.

The measure orders the director of National Intelligence and the attorney general to submit within fifteen days a plan for the "full and complete release of records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy."

"All is to be disclosed," the president told reporters before signing.