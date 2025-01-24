Pete Hegseth moves toward Senate confirmation as defense secretary, but accusations and debates against him persist

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 23 de enero, 2025

Pete Hegseth overcame a major procedural hurdle in the Senate on Thursday with the passage of a closure motion by a 51-49 vote, clearing up to 30 hours of debate before a final vote on his nomination as defense secretary. This breakthrough represents a milestone in a process marked by intense political and media debate.

Majority Republican support

Despite controversies surrounding Hegseth's personal record, most Republicans have endorsed his nomination, highlighting his experience as a war veteran and his vision for strengthening national defense. Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell stressed the need to confirm a defense secretary quickly, given the threats to global security.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker has also strongly defended the nomination, calling reports about the FBI background investigation "inaccurate" and criticizing the leak of confidential details that he said politicized the process.

Republican women senators break ranks

However, Republican senators Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) have defied their party's stance and pressure from former President Donald Trump and his allies. Both lawmakers cited concerns about Hegseth's personal and professional record, including allegations of sexual assault, alcohol abuse and comments about women in military service.

Murkowski, in a statement released on X, explained that while she recognizes the importance of confirming a secretary of defense, she cannot support the nominee because of these concerns.

Response to allegations

Hegseth faces allegations related to his personal life, including sexual assault and alcohol abuse, which he has adamantly denied. During his hearing, he called the allegations anonymous smears and reiterated that they do not affect his ability to lead the Department of Defense. Although he acknowledged past infidelities, he assured that he would refrain from consuming alcohol if confirmed.

A decisive vote

The Senate is scheduled to hold the final vote this Friday, in a process that is expected to be strict but crucial in determining Hegseth's future. Despite the divisions, his allies are confident that his experience and strategic vision will ensure his confirmation as Defense Department chief, marking a new chapter in the Trump administration.