Trump fires four senior officials with his first post as president on Truth Social

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 21 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump's 180 degree turn from the Biden administration was not limited to the frantic signing of dozens of executive orders, but he took advantage of all the tools at his disposal to not stop the pace. Thus, his first publication on Truth Social as president was to announce the dismissal of four senior officials and the warning that there will be over a thousand more.

The time of the posting, past midnight on Inauguration Day, and the beginning of the post came to reinforce the image of a president who is hours away from implementing his policies and erasing the legacy of his predecessor:

"Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again."

‘YOU'RE FIRED’

He then warned the four affected that the post served "as official notice of dismissal" and proceeded to give their names and the position they will be leaving: Spanish-born chef José Andrés of the President's Council on Sports, Health and Nutrition; Mark Milley of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council; Brian Hook of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars; and Keisha Lance Bottoms of the President's Export Council.

He concluded with "YOU'RE FIRED!" the catchphrase employed by Trump on his television show “The Apprentice.”