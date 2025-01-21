Marco Rubio becomes Trump's first nominee confirmed by the Senate

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 20 de enero, 2025

Marco Rubio became Donald Trump's first cabinet nominee to be confirmed by the Senate. After a cordial confirmation hearing, the Republican garnered 99 votes in favor and none against to become the second Trump administration's top diplomat.

During his hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the now former Florida senator referred to China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. He also referred to the situation in Venezuela and Cuba, countries which he has been very outspoken about.

"No one on this body can doubt that Marco Rubio is an intelligent man with remarkable understanding of American foreign policy and a very deep commitment to the American dream," Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said of Rubio during his remarks on the Senate floor. The two were colleagues for 14 years in the lower chamber.

Rubio, now 53, became the 72nd secretary of state, succeeding Antony Blinken, who served throughout the Biden administration. Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo were the previous secretaries of state during Trump's first presidency.

"Congratulations to Marco Rubio on his unanimous confirmation as Secretary of State—the first in President Trump's Cabinet. America is back and entering a golden age," they posted from the White House on X.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis nominated Attorney General Ashley Moody to replace Rubio in the Senate. Moody will initially serve until 2026, when he will defend his seat to complete Rubio's original term until 2029.