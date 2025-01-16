In a speech with little self-criticism, Biden says goodbye to White House assuring that 'it will take time to feel the full impact of all we’ve done together'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 15 de enero, 2025

Joe Biden said goodbye to the White House from the Oval Office. In a speech of just over 25 minutes, he puffed out his chest for the "achievements" of his administration, but remarked that it will take some time for citizens to perceive the work done. In turn, he described Kamala Harris as "family" and wished success to the new Trump administration.

A few days away from leaving office, the 46th president continued the custom of his predecessors by publicly saying goodbye with a video message.

He began by remarking that the Biden administration is responsible for the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas. "This plan was developed and negotiated by my team and will be largely implemented by the incoming administration. That's why I told my team to keep the incoming administration fully informed. Because that's the way it should be, working together as Americans," he said.

He then went on to review the "accomplishments" of his administration, but remarked that "it will take time to feel the full impact of all we’ve done together." "But the seeds are planted. And they will grow and flourish for decades to come," he added.

As reporters in the room recounted, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, Hunter Biden and other members of his family were to his left during the speech. Just before he began, the first lady slipped in a "you look great, Joe."

Other officials such as Karine Jean-Pierre, Jeff Zients and Bruce Reed also accompanied the president.

Biden warned of the dangers of "oligarchy" and "disinformation"

"Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," Biden continued, without specifying individual names or industries.

When it came to describing the main problem facing Americans, the president did not hesitate to mention misinformation on social media.

"Americans are being buried in an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabled in the abuse of power. A free press is crumbling, editors are disappearing, social media’s giving up on fact checking. The truth is smothered by lies, both for power and profit," he said.

By way of a barb to Trump, he also proposed an amendment on presidential immunity, with the goal of "making it clear that no president is immune from crimes he or she commits while in office."

"Now it's your turn to stand guard"

After referencing the Statue of Liberty as a symbol of America's resilience, he recalled his 50 years in government and called on the next generations to "stand guard" to take care of the country.

"May you all be the keeper of the flame. May you keep the faith. I love America, you love it too," Biden remarked, ending with his trademark, "God bless you and may God protect our troops."